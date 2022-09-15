A new report from the ESRI highlights the inequalities in mortality in Ireland and Irish Travellers are among those experiencing these inequalities.
The report shows that Irish Travellers accounted for 0.2 per
cent of the 2016 population aged 65+ but comprised 0.3 per cent of
the deaths from COVID-19. The ESRI acknowledge this is probably an
undercount in terms of COVID-19 deaths due to lack of data on ethnicity.
The report also shows that perinatal
deaths (in first weeks of life) allocated to non-White and Irish Traveller
mothers is greater than their proportion in the 2016 Census of population.
The ESRI highlights the need for timely and comprehensive improved data to monitor progress over time and achieve the commitments to reduce inequality that are containted in Healthy Ireland and Sláintecare Strategic Action Plans and the Healthy Ireland Outcomes Framework.
“It is only with improved data on ethnicity that we can find out what is happening in health systems for minority ethnic groups,” said Lynsey Kavanagh, Health Co Ordinator, Pavee Point.