“This new EU Framework gives us a reality check on equality to date and
pushes for real improvements in living conditions and participation,” said
Martin Collins, Pavee Point Co Director.
The new Framework focuses on making real progress in reducing inequalities
and sets out clear targets to be achieved by EU member states, including
Ireland, by 2030.
Modest Progress to Date
“This new Framework acknowledges that States have made very modest progress
in achieving equality for Travellers and Roma in their National Traveller &
Roma Inclusion Strategies (NTRIS) and that both EU institutions and EU
countries need to bring about real improvements in the living conditions and inclusion of
Travellers and Roma,” said Martin Collins, Pavee Point Co Director.
This Framework signposts clearly the way forward and Pavee Point
welcomes going beyond the current Framework’s priority concern with socio-
economic integration to add a further three-pillar approach focusing on
equality, inclusion and participation.
At today’s European Commission launch the UN Representative to the EU,
Brigit Van Hout, underlined the duties of states regarding NTRIS and suggested
they integrate their obligations under UN Conventions with NTRIS in order to
eliminate the racism and many discriminations experienced by Travellers and
Roma.
Indicators and Better Monitoring Needed
“This new Framework echoes much of what Pavee Point has been saying in
our reports on NTRIS to the Roma Civil Monitor,” adds Ronnie Fay, Pavee Point
Co Director. “It highlights the need for indicators, monitoring in National
Strategies and has introduced a new monitoring process every two years from
2023.
“It names the importance of gathering data on ethnicity and for a
mainstreaming approach with additional special measures as necessary. “
COVID Challenge Must be Included
“The new NTRIS, which must be submitted to the European Commission in
2021, needs to incorporate the current challenges of COVID and its differential
implications for Travellers and Roma – otherwise pre-existing discriminations
will be multiplied rather than reduced,” adds Ms. Fay.
“For real progress we need the Irish Government to get real on this
issue,” said Mr. Collins, “We need political leadership and a whole of
Government approach which we call for an immediate move to.”