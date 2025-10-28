European Commission Calls on Irish State to Take ‘Decisive Action’ to Tackle Anti-Traveller and anti-Roma Racism

Pavee Point welcomes calls from the European Commission Against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI) for “decisive action to secure the effective implementation of the National Traveller and Roma Inclusion Strategy”. It calls for sufficient resources, monitoring, and close cooperation with Traveller organisations and groups working with Roma to implement the Strategy.
ECRI’s 6th monitoring report on Ireland highlights the key role of Traveller organisations and groups working with Roma in combatting racism and discrimination. It gives special mention to the work of Donegal Travellers Project at a local level with Travellers, Roma and Ukrainian Roma refugees, urging the Government to provide adequate funding to such positive work.
Martin Collins, Co-Director, Pavee Point welcomes these strong recommendations, stating: “ECRI recognises the racism facing Travellers, Roma and many other groups in Ireland today, it also highlights some of the stark realities on the ground for Travellers and Roma, including the severe accommodation and homelessness problems we face, with no evidence of improvement in accommodation or living conditions since the last report”.
Shortfalls in the Collection of Equality Data in Ireland
The ECRI report also recognises the significant “shortfalls in the collection of equality data in Ireland”, and urges the Government to publish the long awaited National Equality Data Strategy as advocated by Pavee Point along with other Traveller organisations and civil society groups.
Lynsey Kavanagh, Co-Director, Pavee Point states: “Currently, this lack of equality data leads to huge difficulties measuring outcomes, progress and emerging issues for Travellers, Roma and other minority ethnic groups. We call on the Government to prioritise the publication of the Equality Data Strategy to support a targeted and mainstreaming approach to Traveller and Roma inclusion.
Urgent Calls to Address Hate Speech
The ECRI report echoes the deep concerns and fears of all groups impacted by
racism and hate in Ireland, recognising the impacts of “hate speech spanning across news media, online platforms and politics”, particularly focused on migrants and refugees.
Lynsey Kavanagh highlights the importance of these measures in the current context, stating: “We are witnessing the real impacts of hate speech on Travellers and particularly in recent times on Roma, with the rise in far-right rhetoric. We ask the State to respond to ECRI’s urgent call, as a matter of priority, to introduce hate speech legislation toaddress the rising fear and tensions across the country”.
ECRI is the Council of Europe’s anti-racism body. Full report here