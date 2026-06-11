Turkish delegation briefed on smoking cessation

On Wednesday, Pavee Point was delighted to be part of the visit of a Turkish Delegation, which included participation from the WHO to Tobacco Free Ireland Programme, to share some of our learnings on tobacco management in Ireland.

Pauline McDonnell of Pavee Point’s Primary Health Care team presented an overview of the Traveller Stop Smoking Service to the delegation.

The service, which is a Traveller specific pilot initiative run in conjunction with the HSE Dublin and North East, provides outreach, health advocacy and signposting to support Travellers to quit smoking.

If are to want to stop smoking, you contact Martin at the (free) Traveller Stop Smoking Service: 📞 086 170 6823; or ✉️ pauline.mcdonnell[a]pavee.ie

Read our UCD/NCCP partnered research: ‘Survey of Cancer Awareness and Attitudes among the Traveller Community in Ireland’

Visiting Turkish delegation:

Doç. Dr Şuayıp Birinci, Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Türkiye

Dr Aziz Alper Biten, Director General of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health

Uzm. Dr Hamit Harun Bağcı, Deputy Director General of Public Health

Dr Hüseyin Alperen Güldiken, Head of Tobacco Control Department, Ministry of Health

Dr Yusuf Irmak, Head of Department for International Organizations, Ministry of Health

Dr Burcu Miraç Diraoraydın, Representative from the Presidential Office

Dr Melek Aktaş, Advisor to the Deputy Minister

WHO Participation:

Dr Sevil Huseynova, a.i. WHO Representative to Türkiye

Dr Kerstin Schotte, HQ Geneva

Dr Laura Vremis, WHO/EURO

Dila Çolak, WHO CO in Türkiye