Family Law Reform Programme – Courts Service

- Courts Service has been working to update the Family Law application process in District Court
- On Tuesday 3rd June, 3 new application forms will be launched:
- Domestic violence applications (applying for barring or safety orders)
- Maintenance applications (applying for financial support as a result of a separation, divorce, or ending of civil partnership)
- Arrangements for children applications (applying for guardianship, access or custody of children as a result of a separation, divorce or ending of civil partnership)
- These changes to the application form mean that it will be easier to make an application to the family law courts. The forms will be used by all courts in the Republic of Ireland, so no matter where you are applying from in the country, the form should be the same.
Application forms can be found below or in your local district court:
|Document Type
|Document Name
|Application Form
|Application for a Domestic Violence Order
|Application Form
|Application for an Interim Domestic Violence Order
|Application Form
|Application for Maintenance
|Application Form
|Application to recover arrears of Maintenance
|Application Form
|Application to vary or discharge a Maintenance Order
|Application Form
|Application in relation to Arrangements for Children
|Application Form
|Application to vary or discharge an order related to Arrangements for Children
|Supporting Document
|Additional Child Details
|Supporting Document
|Additional Dependent Child Details
|Supporting Document
|Additional Party Details
|Supporting Document
|Statutory Declaration of Service of a Document by Registered Post 41.01
|Supporting Document
|Statutory Declaration of Service of a Document by Ordinary Post 41.03
For more information on the barring or safety orders and how to apply, check out our video or leaflet.