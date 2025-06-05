Family Law Reform Programme – Courts Service

Courts Service has been working to update the Family Law application process in District Court

On Tuesday 3rd June, 3 new application forms will be launched: Domestic violence applications (applying for barring or safety orders) Maintenance applications (applying for financial support as a result of a separation, divorce, or ending of civil partnership) Arrangements for children applications (applying for guardianship, access or custody of children as a result of a separation, divorce or ending of civil partnership)

These changes to the application form mean that it will be easier to make an application to the family law courts. The forms will be used by all courts in the Republic of Ireland, so no matter where you are applying from in the country, the form should be the same.

Application forms can be found below or in your local district court:

For more information on the barring or safety orders and how to apply, check out our video or leaflet.