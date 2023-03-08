Home > News > Felix Doran pipes on view at Pavee Point
Thanks to Alphie Mulligan and Tommy Fegan for visiting Pavee Point with two sets of pipes belonging to #Traveller piper Felix Doran.
Tommy Fegan spoke about the huge contribution Traveller musicians have made to traditional music and the extraordinary playing of Felix Doran and also his brother Johnny as well as other Traveller musicians.
Alphie Mulligan explained that Felix’s son Mikey loaned his son Tadhg the silver set of pipes which had been in storage for a long number of years. It was a rare occasion to see and hear both sets of pipes and a great opportunity for Travellers to hear and engage with the great tradition of Traveller piping.