Final meeting of Traveller and Roma Education Forum 2024-2026

Last Wednesday, the Pavee Point Education and Roma teams attended the Traveller and Roma Education Forum. This was the final Forum meeting under the current two-year Action Plan (2024–2026), with the next Action Plan due to be published in July.

The current Action Plan has seen progress across a range of commitments, with important structures and frameworks now established to support implementation. Updates and discussions at the Forum indicated that the next Action Plan (2026–2028) will focus on consolidating this progress and advancing key actions.

Pavee Point welcomes the continued opportunity to work with the relevant Departments, teams and stakeholders to support the full implementation of the Traveller and Roma Education Strategy and to help ensure meaningful improvements in educational experiences and outcomes for Traveller and Roma children and young people.

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