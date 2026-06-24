This morning Pavee Point was pleased to be in attendance at the release of the Final Report of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Drugs Use.

We applaud the Committee for its recommendation that the possession of drugs for personal use should be decriminalised, and further applaud the Committee for recommendations that move treatment for substance use towards a health-led framework: embedding human rights-based, culturally appropriate, and community-led recovery supports.

Read the Committee’s Press Release & Final Report here: https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/press-centre/press-releases/20260624-joint-committee-on-drugs-use-publishes-final-report-tds-and-senators-recommend-decriminalisation-of-possession-of-drugs-for-personal-use/