Final Update on Ireland’s Review under International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR)
Home > News > Final Update on Ireland’s Review under International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR)
Today concludes the 4th Review
of Ireland’s progress in implementing the International Covenant on Economic,
Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) in Geneva.
A number of important issues included
in our submission were
raised by the Committee including health, accommodation, education and poverty.
Accessing Basic Social Protection
In its response to the
Committee, the Traveller & Roma Coalition believes the
State failed to adequately respond to questions on poverty and the
impact of the Habitual Residence Condition on families, particularly for Roma families.
Speaking today Pavee Point Co
Director, Lynsey Kavanagh said: The last time the State was reviewed the Committee
highlighted concerns at the lack of access to basic social protection for Roma
families, including Child Benefit, even after having lived in the country for
several years.”
The Coalition has previously
highlighted how documentation relating to the Habitual Residence Condition is a
key barrier to accessing Child Benefit.
“We are disappointed that the State
fails to recognise the significant barrier which prevents families, including
many Roma families, from accessing the most basic social protection payments
such as Child Benefit,” said Ms. Kavangh.
“We need to ensure parents have
access to basic income by making Child Benefit a truly universal payment,” she
added.
Gabi Muntean of Pavee Point’s Roma
Programme added: “In this day and age, Ireland should not condemn families,
including Roma families, to live in poverty.
Child Benefit should be universal and making it universal would be the
most basic starting point to addressing this issue.”
Health
Travellers and
Roma continue to experience stark health inequalities when compared to the
general population, 28 and the COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate
impact, with both communities experiencing significantly higher rates of
mortality and morbidity.
The Traveller
Coaltion feels the State response to this was inadequate and it was only on
questioning that measures under the National Traveller Health Action Plan were
outlined. This is an ambitious plan and
holds potential to have a real impact on Traveller health experiences and
outcomes, if fully resourced and implemented.
We need the full resources of the government to ensure the full
implementation of this plan.
Education
The State’s commitment
to the long awaited Traveller and Roma Education Strategy was reiterated at
ICESCR and we welcome the information that the Education Dept will continue to
work in partnership with Traveller organisations, publish the Strategy in
summer 2024 and will have a series of short implementation plans with
measurable targets.
Department
of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science acknowledged at ICESCR that
figures for Travellers in Higher Education has remained consistently low and
outlined some targeted measures aimed at increasing Traveller participation to
150 by 2028. The Coalition welcomes the
introduction of these targets and also the recent inclusion of Roma in targeted
measures.
Accommodation
The government commitment at ICESCR to
grow Traveller specific accommodation underpinned by dedicated legislation is
to be welcomed. However, urgent action
is needed on this issue. The
accommodation crisis is a key concern for Travellers who experience overcrowding
in all types of accommodation. Poor
living conditions are also impacting on other areas such as health, employment
and education.
NTRIS
The Coalition also welcomes further
news on the publication of a new National Traveller Roma and Inclusion Strategy
and that the government will focus on implementation and outcomes In the new
document.
Committee Report Due in a Few Weeks
The Coalition welcomes the positive
statements by Minister Joe O Brien, at Minister
of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development in
relation to the participation of civil society in this work. This was an element that was also
acknowledged by the ICESCR committee.
Pavee Point looks forward to the publication of the committee in coming
weeks.
Share via:
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok