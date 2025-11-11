Pavee Point attended the Follow-up Dialogue with the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities (FCNM) Advisory Committee, hosted on November 6th by the Department of Children, Disability and Equality and moderated by Michaël Guet, Secretariat of the FCNM.

Ireland ratified the FCNM in 1999 and the Irish State has recently been through its Fifth monitoring cycle. During the FCNM review process, Pavee Point, along with a coalition of Traveller organisations and groups working with Roma, submitted an alternative report to the FCNM committee for their consideration.

Martin Collins, Co-Director, Pavee Point highlighted – “This is an important report acknowledging that, although in many aspects, Irish society demonstrates respect for diversity; this often does not extend to Travellers and Roma who continue to suffer discrimination and systemic racism”.

In their Fifth Opinion on Ireland, clear recommendations were made in terms of accommodation, health, education, and employment:

Accommodation: provide culturally appropriate accommodation and include Travellers in the design and implementation of projects.

provide culturally appropriate accommodation and include Travellers in the design and implementation of projects. Health: Fully implement the National Traveller Health Action Plan with an allocation of a dedicated recurring budget.

Education: Traveller and Roma Education Strategy must not sit on the shelf; it needs to be funded and implemented.

Employment and Training: Expedite the Government’s plans to create an employment Strategy for Travellers and Roma.

Lynsey Kavanagh, Co-Director, from the event said “This follow-up meeting provides a space for dialogue between the Advisory Committee and all key stakeholders to help identify, the most efficient ways to implement these important recommendations”

The day provided an opportunity for in depth discussion and Pavee Point gave specific updates on Combatting anti-Traveller and anti-Roma racism, as well as Traveller and Roma education and health.