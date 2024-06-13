Football tournament aims to tackle health inequalities for Traveller and Roma Men

Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre holds its 10th National Traveller and Roma Men’s Health Day

On Wednesday, 12th June, Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre held its 10th National Traveller and Roma Men’s Health Day at the Phoenix Park. Pavee Point, through the Eastern Region Traveller Health Unit, has hosted an annual Traveller and Roma Men’s Health Day since 2014. The day was officially opened by Senator Eileen Flynn. The event has seen over 200 Traveller and Roma men attend year on year to play in the football tournament, link in with mainstream health services and avail of free health checks.

Addressing attendees, Senator Flynn said, “Days like today are so important to further develop trust between health services and Traveller and Roma men given health inequalities and experiences of racism and discrimination. There is a long road to improving health outcomes.”

Senator Flynn continued, “We know barriers in accessing healthcare exist but through a community work approach and the work of Traveller organisations and Primary Health Care Projects, there has been improvements in addressing these issues – but there is more work to be done.”

This year, 16 teams played in the tournament. The teams included Traveller and Roma groups from all over Ireland, and health services including San Kalpa, Coolmine, HSE Social Inclusion, and FAST. HSE Soilse Addiction Rehabilitation service won the John O’Connell cup after beating Ballymun in the finals. Oisin McAleenan, from the Soilse team, won player of the tournament. Former Ireland Football Manager, Brian Kerr, came out on the day to show his support for the teams playing. Addressing attendees, he spoke of how being at the Phoenix Park’s 15 acres brought back fond memories of his youth playing football there.

Commenting on the impact of Traveller and Roma Men’s Health Day on the community, Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre Men’s Health Worker, Michael Collins said, “Men’s Health Day is about creating the conditions where Traveller and Roma men are empowered and comfortable to participate in sport and take positive action in relation to health. Getting health checks is something many Traveller men may not do due to lack of trust in and information about health services. Linking men and health services is a step in helping our sense of empowerment and our self-esteem.”

Health services in attendance this year included HSE Recovery Team, FAST, San Kalpa, Coolmine, Red Door, Recovery Cafe, Marie Keating Foundation, Irish Heart Foundation, HSE Health & Wellbeing, Exchange House, HSE Mental Health and Public Health, Traveller Counselling Service, Connecting for Life, and Pieta House.

“Roma men report feeling discriminated against by services, so today is important for breaking down barriers that may be there, getting health checks, information, and contacts as well as meeting with other men and getting active,” said Tica Muntean, Community Development Worker with the Roma Programme at Pavee Point.

Health outcomes for Traveller and Roma Men remain exceptionally poor when compared to men in the general population, with suicide and mental health particularly impacting on both communities. Traveller men die, on average, 15 years younger than men in the general population. The suicide rate is 7 times higher for Traveller men from AITHS research. Research published in 2023 reinforced that the suicide rate among Traveller men is 6 times the national average. Over two-thirds of Roma felt discriminated against at health services and over half of Roma report frequent mental distress.

“Men’s Health day creates space where Traveller and Roma men can talk about mental health and move away from any stigma,” said Patrick Reilly, Mental Health Co-ordinator at Pavee Point. “Mental health is a huge issue for Traveller and Roma men. It’s an epidemic and it is only getting worse. Poor mental health, stigma, shame and barriers to accessing services can also lead to a vicious cycle of addiction.”