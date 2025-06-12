Football tournament tackles Traveller and Roma men’s health inequalities 

The 11th National Traveller and Roma Men’s Health Day brings men together to improve health

On Wednesday, 11 June, 2025 National Traveller and Roma Men’s Health Day took place in Phoenix Park. Organised annually by Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre since 2014, the event aims to address stark health inequalities facing men in both communities. This year, over 200 Traveller and Roma men took part in a football tournament, connected with health services, and accessed free health checks.

“You often hear that Traveller men are difficult to reach, but the turnout today proves that with trust and the right conditions; Traveller men from all over the country will show up to take positive action on their health,” said John Collins, Men’s Health Worker, Pavee Point, speaking at the event.

The Men’s Health Team at Pavee Point runs events and initiatives to get Traveller men together and build relationships, including outreach to some of the most marginalised.

“Community development work and Primary Health Care for Traveller Projects (PHCTPs) where Travellers support their community’s needs have helped to address health inequalities but our work needs ongoing support and funding,” continued John Collins.

Men’s Health Day further develops trust between health services and Traveller and Roma men. Health outcomes for Traveller men remain exceptionally poor when compared to men in the general population, with poor mental health being particularly widespread.

“We’ve heard many Traveller men today talk about issues affecting them: addiction, poor mental health and suicide. Suicide is ravaging our community; the rate among Traveller men in Ireland is six times the national average. We need action from the Government before more of our people die,” said Patrick Reilly, Mental Health Coordinator, Pavee Point.

Similar to Traveller men, Roma men face poor health outcomes and difficulties accessing care, with over two-thirds of Roma feeling discriminated against by health services (Roma Needs Assessment, 2018).

“Today is important to break down barriers that exist for Roma men accessing services. It’s also a great opportunity to get health checks and information, as well as meeting with other men and getting active,” said Tica Muntean, Community Development Worker with the Roma Programme at Pavee Point.

Pavee Point welcomed the long-awaited National Traveller Health Action Plan (NTHAP) launched in 2022, which outlines targeted measures to improve Traveller health. A similar plan for Roma has been promised by Government.

“Events like today’s are essential for building trust and improving outcomes. But long-term change requires ongoing support, adequate funding, and political will. As Traveller and Roma men continue to face disproportionate health challenges, the Government must act to ensure that both the NTHAP and the forthcoming Roma Health Action Plan deliver real impact.” said Martin Collins, Co-Director, Pavee Point.