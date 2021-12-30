Fran McVeigh was a true friend of Travellers and longtime supporter of Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre where she developed and led creative youth work initiatives and more recently contributed to our work as a board member.
Her untimely passing on December 26th leaves all involved in youth work which is concerned with justice, equality and opportunities for marginalised and minority young people without a true champion who was always prepared to go that extra mile.
We offer our sincere sympathy to John, their children, and extended family.
Fran will be very much missed too we know by all associated with Poppintree Youth Project where she was the enthusiastic, committed and much recognised Project Manager.
May she rest in peace
