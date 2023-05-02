Pavee Point Education Programme is delighted to share our information videos on Further Education. Click on image for video Further Education Colleges around the country are NOW OPEN to register for courses in the autumn. Find all information on colleges and courses – https://www.paveepoint.ie/further-education-and-training…/ The Traveller Apprenticeship Scheme is also open for applications until 19th May – https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSeDnfZhJ6WAIt…/viewform May 2, 2023 at 4:14 pm Share via: