If you are a Traveller or Roma victim/survivor of domestic abuse and have engaged with the Gardaí – the Garda Inspectorate want to hear about your experience in an online survey. 

This survey is confidential.  It asks people to identify their ethnic group. This is positive as it will make the Traveller and Roma experience visible. 

We encourage all Travellers who have dealt, or decided not to deal with the Gardaí, in relation to domestic violence, to take part in this survey to help shape a better response for Travellers and Roma, nationally.  

The survey will run for four weeks from Monday 9 January 2023 and can be filled out HERE 