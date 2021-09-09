Home > News > Poem by Traveller men part of #PoetryTown
‘Gloke’, the poem, will be read by Martin Reilly of Pavee Point’s Men’s Health Team at this Poetry Ireland event on 10 September to celebrate Dublin 1’s vibrancy and diversity.
‘Gloke’ is the result of a process of creative collaboration with Spoken Word poet Geoff Finan and facilitated Traveller men in expressing elements of their lived experience. This is an empowering process which goes towards promoting positive mental health in the Traveller community.
Rosaleen McDonagh is also presenting at the event – fresh from her Abbey Theatre debut with her play Walls And Windows.
Register here to join in on the event at 7.00pm – https://www.poetryireland.ie/poetry-town/dublin-1/town-details/activities/poet-laureate-event18
