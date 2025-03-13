Helen Hutchinson Poetry Launch 20th March

Helen Hutchinson will be launching the second edition of her poetry collection ‘From the Dirt Lane Back to the Open Roads’ on Thursday 20th March at Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre from 3pm – 5pm.
Come along and enjoy the readings and the chats.
Helen Hutchinson is a proud Traveller woman from Tipperary. Her poetry draws on her earliest memories of life on the road and her writing speaks of the collective struggle of Travellers for equality and respect. Please email caoimhe.mccabe@pavee.ie to register your attendance.