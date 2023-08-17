Oein de Bharduin and Geraldine McDonnell hosted a very enjoyable workshop on CANT today at Pavee Point as part of #Heritageweek2023. There was a great exchange of words, stories and ideas and we all learned something. We hope to have more gatherings like this. #LivingHeritage
We were also delighted to host visitors to centre during the week to enjoy our exhibit and recent rediscoveries as part of our archival survey supported by the Heritage Council.
