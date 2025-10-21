Higher Education Roundtable

Pavee Point hosted an online Education Roundtable on Monday, October 20th. The event focussed on developing a response to the Midway Review of the National Access Plan for Equity of Access, Participation and Success in Higher Education 2022–2028. With a short consultation window, participation was invited from Travellers, Roma, Traveller organisations and groups working with Roma to share reflections on current issues and priority actions.

Eighty participants from a variety of backgrounds and organisations were able to join us, including Traveller organisations and groups working with Roma from all over the country.

“The National Access Plan has been a good vehicle for Traveller and Roma access to Higher Education” said David Joyce, Co-ordinator for Further and Higher Education in Pavee Point, “but more needs to be done in order to reach the targets that have been set. So it’s crucial that the Midway Review charts a course for action to make very significant progress for Travellers and Roma in Higher Education.