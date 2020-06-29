Historic Appointment of Irish Traveller To Seanad Eireann
Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre is delighted to welcome the historic first-time appointment of an Irish Traveller to Seanad Eireann.
Congratulations to Eileen Flynn. She is a Traveller woman committed to Traveller rights, community work and feminism and her appointment to Seanad Eireann will benefit an intersection of people and we wish her the best in her work.
“This appointment is significant in highlighting the importance of the Traveller voice in Irish society and in the importance of acknowledging diversity,” said Martin Collins, Pavee Point Co Director.
“Pavee Point has lobbied for a long number of years for the Taoiseach to appoint a Traveller to Seanad Eireann as an acknowledgement of the need for diverse voices in our political system.
“We hope that this Government continues in this mode of action and implementation of real positive change that is desperately needed by Irish Travellers.”
