HSE and Pavee Point highlight dangers of sunbeds and Melanotan

The HSE National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) and Pavee Point are working in partnership to highlight dangers of sunbeds and Melanotan, with a new SunSmart resource launched. Pavees stay safe: Dangers of Sunbeds and Melanotan aims to raise awareness of the serious health risks associated with sunbed use and the unregulated tanning product Melanotan.

Mary Brigid Collins, Coordinator of Pavee Point Primary Health Care Project, and Dr Lynsey Kavanagh, Co-Director of Pavee Point, said: We are delighted to continue our partnership working with the NCCP on this important resource. Given increasing concerns in Ireland about the dangers of sunbeds/melanotan use, including those raised by local Traveller organisations and Traveller Primary Health Care Projects, it was important to develop an accessible and Traveller-proofed resource to increase awareness on the dangers of these products.

A new research report Cancer Awareness and Attitudes among the Traveller Community in Ireland led by UCD in partnership with Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre found that 92% of Travellers identified UV radiation from sunbeds as a cancer risk factor, demonstrating a high level of awareness of the dangers associated with sunbed use. In addition, 85% identified unprotected sun exposure and 78% identified getting sunburnt as further factors that increase cancer risk.

Dr Breeda Neville, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, HSE NCCP, said: Skin cancer is one of the fastest growing cancers in Ireland. UV radiation from sunbeds is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen, placing it in the same category as tobacco smoke and asbestos. Using sunbeds significantly increases the risk of skin cancers, including melanoma, the most dangerous form.

This new leaflet, co-designed with Pavee Point, aims to empower everyone with clear, evidence-based information, particularly young people and communities that may be at higher risk, about the harms of sunbeds and unregulated tanning substances like Melanotan. The leaflet is part of the ongoing NCCP Dangers of Sunbeds awareness campaign, which highlights evidence-based health information and practical advice to protect skin health and reduce the risk of skin cancer.

The leaflet is available for download here: Be SunSmart

The leaflet is being distributed through HSE and community networks, including Pavee Point, supporting ongoing efforts under the National Skin Cancer Prevention Plan 2023–2026 to reduce skin cancer risk across Ireland.