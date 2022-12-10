As we head into the 2023 and celebrating the 75th Anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Travellers and Traveller organisations can celebrate significant progress in combatting racism and discrimination.
In recent times we have welcomed the recognition of Traveller ethnicity – a milestone in the fight against racism. We have equality legislation and a Traveller Accommodation Act.
There is now a strong and vibrant Traveller infrastructure – made up of Traveller organisations, Traveller Primary Health Care Projects, Regional and National Networks and national Traveller organisations.
In the coming year we look forward to new legislation against Hate Crime and Hate Speech, something Pavee Point has lobbied for over many years. We also await a new National Action Plan Against Racism – a plan Pavee Point has also advocated for.
Real Improvements Needed
However, we also need to see real improvements in quality of life or ‘equality of life’ for Irish Travellers.
Pavee Point believes the new National Traveller Health Action Plan has the potential to create real positive change – if implemented and resourced properly.
We also believe actions in the National Traveller and Roma Inclusion Strategy can bring about real change – but a whole of government approach is necessary to achieve this.
We know a whole of government approach can work – as we saw this during COVID-19.
A holistic approach is also needed in terms of Traveller education. The government needs to ensure that Travellers have equal outcomes and equal opportunities. This approach has yet to be developed by the government.
Racism and discrimination against Roma in Europe and in Ireland needs to challenged. This is particularly true in terms of vulnerable Roma such as Roma arriving here from Ukraine.
As is the slogan for this year – Dignity, Freedom and Justice for All. #StandUp4HumanRights.
