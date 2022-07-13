Ronnie Fay, RIP, today received a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Association for Community Development.

Ronnie’s husband Philip Watt accepted the award and said that Ronnie was always interested in linking the local with the international and loved the IACD events.  Ronnie very sadly died in January this year.

As well as being Co Director of Pavee Point, Ronnie was also Chairperson of Community Work Ireland (CWI), which is a long-standing member organisation of IACD.

In introducing the award Anna Clarke of IACD said Ronnie’s long-standing reputation as a champion for human rights and justice, and her focus on community work practice at home and internationally make her a most worthy recipient of the IACD Lifetime Achievement Award. 

The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an individual who has provided an outstanding contribution to international community development throughout a significant portion of their career.

IACD has 500 organisational and individual members from nearly 60 countries around the world and for over sixty five years has been supporting community development practitioners around the world.