Ronnie Fay, RIP, today received a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Association for Community Development.
Ronnie’s husband Philip Watt accepted the award and said that Ronnie was always interested in linking the local with the international and loved the IACD events. Ronnie very sadly died in January this year.
As well as being Co Director of Pavee Point, Ronnie was also Chairperson
of Community Work Ireland (CWI), which is a long-standing member organisation
of IACD.
In introducing the award Anna Clarke
of IACD said Ronnie’s
long-standing reputation as a champion for human rights and justice, and her
focus on community work practice at home and internationally make her a most
worthy recipient of the IACD Lifetime Achievement Award.
The
Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an individual who has provided an
outstanding contribution to international community development throughout a
significant portion of their career.
IACD
has 500 organisational and individual members from nearly 60
countries around the world and for over sixty five years has been supporting
community development practitioners around the world.
Share via:
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok