ICIC26 26th International Conference on Integrated Care

Mary Brigid Collins, Co-Ordinator of the Pavee Point Primary Health Care Project, was in attendance and participated in the panel discussion, ‘How can Lived Experience Challenge Policy and Shape Strategy?’

In her contribution she highlighted the absolute necessity in involving Travellers and Roma in the co-design and oversight of healthcare policy and strategy.

Read Alejandro Gil-Salmerón’s, Senior Researcher at the International Foundation for Integrated Care (IFIC), contribution to the panel here: Care as Partnership: Our Collective Role in Transformation