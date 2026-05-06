ICIC26 26th International Conference on Integrated Care

The 26th International Conference on Integrated Care was held in Birmingham in April, and focussed on the theme of ‘Integrated Care for All: Promoting Health and Wellbeing Through Diversity’. The conference sought to highlight how integrated health and social care can better serve minority or marginalised groups.
In her contribution she highlighted the absolute necessity in involving Travellers and Roma in the co-design and oversight of healthcare policy and strategy.
Read Alejandro Gil-Salmerón’s, Senior Researcher at the International Foundation for Integrated Care (IFIC), contribution to the panel here: Care as Partnership: Our Collective Role in Transformation