This year’s IWD theme #ChooseToChallenge is asking everyone to choose to create a more inclusive world by calling out gender inequality, and celebrating women’s stories and achievements.
To mark this important event, Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre invited Traveller and Roma Women Change-Makers to come together to talk about what makes them proud to be Traveller and Roma women.
We know this past year has been a hard year for everyone, particularly impacting on Traveller and Roma communities, and on women. We wanted this event to take time to celebrate the strength and courage of Traveller and Roma women who are working together in solidarity, and who are all choosing to challenge.
Our inspiring participants are:
- Ann Friel, Primary Health Care Team Coordinator, Donegal Travellers Project
- Mona Fusteac, Roma Health Advocate, FDYS Wexford
- Gina Miyagawa, Education Worker, STAR Traveller and Roma Education Project and Cork Traveller Visibility Group;
- Megan Berry, Traveller Women’s Awareness Worker, St. Catherine’s Community Services Centre