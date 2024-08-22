In Conversation with Derek Speirs for Heritage Week 2024

As part of Heritage Week 2024, Pavee Point hosted ‘In Conversation with photographer Derek Speirs’, to discuss the collaboration between him and Pavee Point for the last almost 40 years!
Opening the event, Martin Collins, Co-Director of Pavee Point said ‘Derek has kindly donated thousands of photographs to Pavee Point. They are of really historical value, as they document many of the key, iconic moments, certainly in Pavee Point’s history and indeed the struggle beyond Pavee Point.’
There was a great turnout today to celebrate Derek and his work. Derek’s work reflects his overall commitment to social justice, rights and equality. He has always ensured the issues affecting Travellers, Roma and other marginalized groups are portrayed sensitively and with respect. His approach has meant that he has been able to develop strong relationships with Travellers and Roma, building trust amongst both communities.
Derek’s work has been an integral part of the work of Pavee Point for the last almost 40 years and we are delighted to be working with Derek to catalogue this collection with support from The Heritage Council
The exhibit of his photos, ‘Pavee Pictures’ is available to view from 9am – 5pm at Pavee Point until Friday 23rd August.