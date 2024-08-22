In Conversation with Derek Speirs for Heritage Week 2024

As part of Heritage Week 2024, Pavee Point hosted ‘In Conversation with photographer Derek Speirs’, to discuss the collaboration between him and Pavee Point for the last almost 40 years!

Opening the event, Martin Collins, Co-Director of Pavee Point said ‘Derek has kindly donated thousands of photographs to Pavee Point. They are of really historical value, as they document many of the key, iconic moments, certainly in Pavee Point’s history and indeed the struggle beyond Pavee Point.’

Derek told the stories behind the book and exhibition ‘Pavee Pictures’, and reflected on the moments he’d had capturing the work and ethos of Pavee Point. He also spoke of documenting key milestones for Travellers and Roma through his photography, notably saying ‘I got a sense of community, it’s the sense that exists within Travellers and Roma’. Derek has always been present for big occasions, including many events that were challenging over the years.