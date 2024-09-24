Press Statement: Incitement to Violence or Hatred Bill

23rd September 2024

Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre regrets the government decision, announced this weekend, to abandon new and long awaited hate speech legislation.

“We feel let down and disappointed,” said Martin Collins, Co-Director, Pavee Point, “While it’s important the government go ahead with Hate Crime legislation, it has been shown that hate crime increases with hate speech. Scrapping stronger hate speech laws really represents a lost opportunity to prevent hate crime and protect communities.”

“Arguments that any new Hate Speech law would curtail free speech are bogus as we already have the Incitement to Hatred Act, 1989 and now that will remain unchanged. This law makes it an offence to publish or use words in public that are threatening, abusive, insulting or likely to stir up hatred.”

“We think it’s worth reminding people of current hate speech legislation, as sometimes over the last year people may have got the idea that Hate Speech legislation was a new thing in Ireland. It’s not,” said Mr. Collins.

“Our problem with the 1989 Act is that a successful prosecution requires you to show ‘intent’. This proved difficult and resulted in a low number of prosecutions. The new legislation allowed for a prosecution if people were ‘reckless’ to the impact of their words while including other defences,” he explained.

“The fact that more effective and much needed hate speech legislation has been sacrificed to the political realities of a populist backlash largely played out in the media and a looming general election – is concerning,” he said. “It raises questions about the values we promote in our society.”

“We believe that in general people want a society free from fear and intimidation for everyone – including groups that experience discrimination such as women, the LGBTQ+ community, people with a disability and minority ethnic groups including Travellers and Roma. This government has, sadly, failed to deliver on this.

Yesterday , Flac published their 2023 Annual Report which indicated that Roma women continue to experience high levels of discrimination from retailers because of their ethnicity and gender. This shows that racism towards Roma is widespread, when it absolutely should not be. Discrimination, racism, hate speech and hate crime are all intrinsically linked, and need to be addressed as such.”

Pavee Point is also a part of the Coalition Against Hate Crime (CAHC) which has issued a joint statement on the government’s decision to abandon hate speech incitement or hate speech sections of the Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill 2022.

About the Coalition Against Hate Crime

The Coalition Against Hate Crime Ireland is a group of 23 civil society organisations representing communities commonly targeted by hate crime and hate speech in Ireland. The Coalition campaigns for the introduction of legislation and complementary measures to tackle hate crime and extreme hate speech in Ireland.

The members of the Coalition are: Age Action Ireland; Belong To; Doras; Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride; Immigrant Council of Ireland; Inclusion Ireland; Independent Living Movement Ireland; Intersex Ireland; Irish Council for Civil Liberties; Irish Council for International Students; Irish Network Against Racism; Irish Traveller Movement; LGBT Ireland; LGBT Travellers; Nasc – Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre; National LGBT Federation; National Traveller Women’s Forum; National Women’s Council; National Youth Council of Ireland; Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre; Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre; Sport Against Racism Ireland; and Transgender Equality Network Ireland.