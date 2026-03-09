Pavee Point attended the launch of a new postgraduate medical education resource by The Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (RCPI). ‘Inclusion Health: An Education Framework’ aims to help doctors treat people facing social exclusion, translating Inclusion Health principles into practical guidance.

The framework was developed collaboratively by doctors, patients, and the RCPI, along with the Institute of Medicine, and with support from HSE National Doctors Training and Planning. It aims to help doctors understand how a patient’s social situation affects their health and how they often get sicker and die younger because they struggle to access healthcare. The new framework gives doctors practical advice on how to communicate better and provide continuous care to these patients.

Read more about the new framework here: https://www.rcpi.ie/Learn-and-Develop/Inclusion-Health-Framework

