Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre, Donegal Travellers Project, HSE National Social Inclusion Office, HSE National Immunisation Office and HSE Public Health have developed new resources on the MMR vaccine and measles including a video and poster.
Measles is a very infectious illness that spreads very easily. It affects children and adults.
Symptoms of Measles
– High Fever
– Cough
– Runny nose
– Red eyes
– Red rash that starts on the head and moves down the body
Measles can cause chest infections, fits, ear infections, swelling of the brain and brain damage. Measles can be very serious and can cause deafness, blindness and even death.
Measles is worse for children under one year of age, pregnant women and people with poor immunity.
What can I do to protect my family from measles?
Every Traveller parent wants to keep their children safe. The MMR vaccine is the safest way to protect children from measles.
Children should get the MMR vaccine at 12 months of age and a second dose at 4 to 5 years of age.
You are fully protected against measles if you have had 2 doses of the MMR vaccine.
If I missed a dose of the MMR vaccine, how can I catch up?
It’s never too late to catch up, contact your local doctor to make an appointment. The vaccine is free from your local doctor up until your child is 10 years old, after that the vaccine is still free but you may have to pay the doctor for the visit.
The MMR Vaccine does not cause Autism.
We know there is a lot of misinformation about autism and vaccinations. But study after study has shown that vaccines do not cause autism. Research has also found that the rates of autism were the same in groups of children who received the vaccine, compared to those who did not receive the vaccine.
What if I am unsure if I have had the vaccine?
If you are unsure if you or your child has had the MMR vaccine, you can check with your doctor.
