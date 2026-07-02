Information session with Coolmine Traveller Outreach team

Yesterday, the D17 Traveller Movement welcomed the Coolmine Traveller Outreach team to Coolock for a session on the supports available to Travellers affected by problematic drug and alcohol use.

The Coolmine team shared information resources and spoke about the various programmes and family supports offered by their service.

Find more info/contact on the Coolmines New Communities and Travellers Outreach Service here: https://www.coolmine.ie/new-communities-and-travellers-outreach-service/

#TravellerHealth #TravellerMentalHealth