Interactive map showing publicly-funded drug treatment and family support services launched

Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Colm Burke launched an interactive map of publicly-funded drug treatment and drug-related family support services yesterday.
The online tool is a partnership between the Department of Health and the Health Research Board and marks the first time a visual database of services has been produced. It features 442 services in receipt of public funding, including services provided directly by the Health Service Executive (HSE) or community-based organisations and residential services funded via the HSE.
The map provides easily navigable information on local services for people looking to access services to address their drug or alcohol use, and for families and concerned others who are struggling to deal with a loved one’s drug or alcohol use. The map complements existing resources such as the drug and alcohol helpline and the drugs.ie website.
Access the map.