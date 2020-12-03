International Day of Persons with Disabilities – racism experienced by Deaf and Disabled Travellers and Roma
Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre celebrates today – the 3rd of December – International Day of Persons with Disabilities and calls on the government to ratify the UN Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) optional protocol – which they committed to doing in 2020.
Pavee Point
works from a human rights model, which recognises the diversity of Travellers
and Roma including the rights of Disabled and Deaf Travellers and Roma. “Ratification of the optional protocol is
extremely important because it is through this process that disabled people can
take an individual or group complaint to the UN when one or more of their
rights under the CRPD have been breached,” said Martin Collins, Co Director.
“This optional
protocol is absolutely essential for addressing infringements on human rights
of disabled persons in Ireland and the optional protocol must be ratified
without delay,” he said.
“We also welcome
the new Oireachtas Committee on Disability Matters and urge the Committee to be
cognisant of racism in relation to Deaf and Disabled Travellers and Roma and
ensure they can participate fully in the Committee’s work.”
Pavee Point
urges the implementation of all UNCRPD rights.
Article 19 the Right for independence and community living must take
into account the need for culturally appropriate support – including
accommodation for Disabled and Deaf Travellers and Roma.
Impact of COVID
Travellers and
Roma are named as a vulnerable group by the European Fundamental Rights Agency
and their report states the COVID pandemic
has had a disproportionate impact on Travellers and Roma including those who
are Deaf and Disabled.
“During the
pandemic we recognise the increase in social isolation from family and friends
and difficulties in accessing services for Deaf and Disabled people. The concern that during the ongoing restrictions that many
Travellers and Roma do not have access
to vital primary care services is worrying.
“These include screening
and referral pathways for secondary diagnostics and treatment, which includes
the access needs of Deaf and Disabled Travellers,” said Ronnie Fay, Co Director
of Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre.
“Traveller and equality proofing are central
to our COVID responses. Many Travellers
and Roma don’t have access to basic amenities such as water or toilets, and
experience significant digital poverty such as lack of access of Wi-Fi. This is particularly worrying for Travellers and Roma who are Deaf and
Disabled.
“Pavee Point
continues to engage with service providers to ensure the support needs of Deaf
and Disabled Travellers and Roma are recognised and realised,” she said.
