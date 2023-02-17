Pavee Point was delighted this week to host a number of international visits.
ESCR -Net.org held their staff meetings this week at our centre and Pavee Point is also a member. International Network for Economic, Social and Cultural Rights connects over 280 NGOs, social movements and advocates across more than 75 countries to build a global movement to make human rights and social justice a reality for all.
The Minority Rights Group also visited Pavee Point and met with staff to discuss common areas of work.
Minority Rights Group International (MRG) campaigns worldwide with around 150 partners in over 50 countries to ensure that disadvantaged minorities and indigenous peoples, often the poorest of the poor, can make their voices heard.
Through our action, we support minorities and indigenous peoples as they strive to defend their rights.
Main Photo – Pavee Point staff with ESCR-Net staff and Minority Rights International staff.