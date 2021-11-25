Home > News > International Roma Women’s Conference
The Council of Europe’s 8th International Roma Women’s Conference took place in Strasbourg this month. A number of #Traveller women participated in the conference including our own Mary Brigid McCann – with Senator Eileen Flynn participating in the opening of conference.
Also participating was Bridgie Nevin of TravAct Coolock and Bridget Kelly, Maria Joyce and Margaret Casey of the National Traveller Women’s Forum along with Margarita O’Driscoll, Community Health Worker, Travellers of North Cork. The theme was ‘PROTECTING THE HUMAN RIGHTS AND DIGNITY OF ROMA AND TRAVELLER WOMEN IN TIMES OF CRISES’
