International Traveller and Roma Day 2025

Today, on International Traveller and Roma Day, Pavee Point stands with Travellers and Roma in Ireland and worldwide. We especially recognise those facing human rights violations, poverty, and marginalisation.

However, today is also a celebration—of resilience, perseverance, and progress. As Pavee Point marks 40 years of human rights and advocacy, we reaffirm our commitment to fighting racism and championing inclusion and equality, both in Ireland and abroad.

“International Traveller and Roma Day is about celebrating our communities’ achievements while continuing to push for a better future,” said Gabi Muntean, Roma Community Development Worker, Pavee Point.

In 2024, Ireland took steps toward improving the lives of Travellers and Roma, with policies such as the National Traveller and Roma Inclusion Strategy (2024-2030), the Traveller and Roma Education Strategy (2024-2030), and new Hate Crime legislation. This follows on from the National Traveller Health Action Plan launched in 2022. These policies must work towards real action for Traveller and Roma families on the ground, ensuring full implementation with associated timelines, indicators and budgets. Traveller organisations and groups working with Roma play a key role in partnership with the State and there is a need to ensure their direct participation in both the implementation and monitoring of policies and programmes.

Pavee Point has always prioritised a community development approach, supporting empowerment, participation, and collective action.This week, we are hosting an event celebrating Roma Community Development projects across Ireland. ‘Romani Zor, the Power of Roma Community Development’ will focus on responsive projects across the country which affect real, positive change.

What is International Traveller and Roma Day?

International Traveller and Roma Day is celebrated on April 8th. This marks the day of the first World Roma Congress in 1971. The green and blue flag was adopted as the official flag for Romani people and Roma was identified as the preferred term to describe members of Roma communities across Europe (Roma, Sinti, Kale, Irish Travellers, Dom, Lom and related groups). It also marks the day on which the song “Gelem Gelem” was officially recognised as the national anthem of the Romani people. This day was officially designated as International Roma Day at the fourth congress of the International Romani Union in 1990.