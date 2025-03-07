International Women’s Day 2025

This International Women’s Day, we celebrate the strength and resilience of Traveller and Roma women working to further the rights of their communities. An intersectional analysis and approach has been core to the work of the organization since our establishment in 1985.

Traveller and Roma women have been pivotal in the work of Pavee Point and are often the custodians of Traveller and Roma rights, equality and cultural identity. Traveller and Roma women have played a significant role in transmitting this from one generation to the next and have been stalwart in advocating and defending Traveller and Roma rights as minority ethnic groups.

Today we also remember non Traveller/Roma women who have worked directly with Pavee Point, including former Co-Director, Ronnie Fay, who committed her life to a just and equal society.

On this day, Pavee Point stands in solidarity with women in other marginalised and minority groups, in Ireland and further afield, while also recognising that many Traveller and Roma women are part of these groups too. This includes migrant women, women with disabilities, LGBTQIA women, including trans women, to name a few.