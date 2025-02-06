Invite – Workshop on Traveller Rap, Song and Poetry with Wilzee

Wilzee

Travellers and Roma (over 18 only) are invited to take part in a workshop with Traveller rap artist and spoken-word poet Wilzee on 19th February from 11.30am to 3.30pm (lunch included).

The workshop will take place at The Hugh Lane Gallery, Parnell Square, Dublin 1 in partnership with Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre. Lunch provided.

This workshop will tap into pride in Traveller heritage, provide practical skills in making songs and poetry and boost confidence and self-esteem.

Contact Caoimhe.mccabe@pavee.ie – 085 816 2351 for info and to put your name down for this workshop.

Background

The workshop is part of a programme of activities attached to the exhibition Bafushia at the Hugh Lane. This exhibition features works by artists with Traveller heritage including Wilzee’s uncle William Cauley – the Candlelight Painter. The exhibition runs from 29th January until 27th April.

Wilzee is a Limerick based rapper, born an Irish Traveller, who discovered music as a way to express his true self freely. He found rap and spoken word and film and immersed himself. Inspired by the raw and expressive UK rappers and by local artists in the Limerick scene, he set to work to inspire others and shed light on the different sides of life.