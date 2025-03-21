Ireland Needs to Step Up Efforts to Eliminate Racism

On International Day Against Racism, Pavee Point Traveller and Roma centre reaffirms our commitment to challenging discrimination in all its forms. As we mark 40 years of advocating for equality and justice, we stand in solidarity with all communities affected by racism in Ireland and globally.

In recent years, Ireland has made progress in acknowledging and addressing systemic racism, and we welcome the National Action Plan Against Racism (NAPAR) as a crucial step forward. We also have several key plans and strategies aimed at rights realisation and inclusion of members of the Traveller and Roma communities, including The Traveller and Roma Inclusion Strategy 2024-2030, The Traveller and Roma Education Strategy 2024-2030 and The National Traveller Health Action Plan. These policies need to lead to real, measurable change but gaps and delays between commitments and implementation remain.

The introduction of anti-hate crime legislation, The Criminal Justice (Hate Offences) Act 2024, is a positive development, but Ireland still lacks strong legal protections against incitement to hatred and hate speech. In the face of rising far-right rhetoric and anti-migrant sentiment, we need decisive action to ensure that our laws protect those most at risk from racism and discrimination.

As Pavee Point reflects on four decades of fighting for equality and justice we remain steadfast in our mission to advocate for the rights and dignity of all marginalised communities. We urge the Government to prioritise real, meaningful action to ensure that commitments translate into tangible improvements in the lives of those affected by racism and discrimination.

“It is shameful that today, sixty years after the UN adopted the International Convention on the Elimination of Racism, it remains embedded everywhere and has been reinforced by public utterances by designated leaders.

“Ireland needs to demonstrate determination to contribute to its global elimination while stepping up efforts to immediately reflect this in word and deed at home,” said Anastasia Crickley Pavee Point Chairperson and previously Chair of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racism (CERD).

Photo Caption – (LtoR) Jenny Liston, Missy Collins and Molly Collins at Pavee Point.