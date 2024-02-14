Pavee Point will be in Geneva over the next two days to brief members UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

Ireland is being examined by this committee on 15 and 16 February by this committee. Pavee Point produced a briefing for this committee which you can find here.

IHREC Event

IHREC will host a live screening of Ireland’s examination by UN CESCR tomorrow and Friday 16 February (9am-12pm Irish Time each day) in the IHREC Event Space. To register your attendance, please RSVP to rsvp@ihrec.ie.

UN Screening UN TV will also live stream the event on Thursday and Friday: Thursday 15 February (9am-12pm Irish Time): https://webtv.un.org/en/asset/k18/k18lfwlkjc

Friday 16 February (9am-12pm Irish Time): https://webtv.un.org/en/asset/k1i/k1ixb7xub7