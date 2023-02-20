There was a great turn out of Travellers and Roma at the #IrelandForAll solidarity march in Dublin on 18th February.
Travellers and Roma know only too well the impacts of racism and discrimination. We need to stand together to lobby the government to bring about an end to systemic racism and discrimination in accommodation, health, education and employment.
Share via:
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok