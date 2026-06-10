Presentation on cancer awareness to researchers & faculty at UCD

This morning in UCD, Mary Brigid Collins (Primary Health Care Co-ordinator at Pavee Point) presented to staff, lecturers and researchers in the School of Nursing, Midwifery and Health Systems on cancer awareness among Travellers in Ireland.

As part of the School’s Teaching and Research Showcase event, the presentation looked at the significance of the social determinant of health in terms of cancer literacy, drawing from research published last year by UCD and the NCCP, and partnered with Pavee Point.

That research highlighted Travellers’ experiences of cancer and explored the various barriers and challenges for Travellers in accessing appropriate healthcare. The research identified local Traveller Primary Health Care Workers as the key enablers for Travellers in accessing cancer screenings.

Read a summary of the UCD/NCCP research here: https://www.paveepoint.ie/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/LEAFLET_nccp-cancer-awareness-traveller-a5-brochure-web.pdf

#TravellerHealth #PrimaryHealthCare #inclusion