Job Opportunity: Coolock Primary Health Care for Travellers

Coolock Primary Health Care for Travellers Project (PHCTP):

2 Vacancies (12 hours) for Traveller Community Health Workers

About us:

Coolock Primary Health Care for Travellers Project (PHCTP) is recruiting 2 part-time Traveller

Community Health Workers (12 hours). This post will be based in Pavee Point Traveller and Roma

Centre but managed by Coolock PHCTP, a peer-led project which seeks to address Traveller health

inequalities using a social determinants of health analysis and community development approach.

The aim of the project is to contribute to improvement in the quality of life, living conditions, status

and participation of Travellers through working innovatively for social justice, greater solidarity,

development, equality and human rights. The role will involve travel and on the ground fieldwork

with Traveller families in the Coolock/Baldoyle area.

Roles and responsibilities:

1. To access and disseminate health information to the Traveller community and contribute to

the promotion of health.

2. To promote Traveller participation in health-related issues, structured and develop an

advocacy role within the community.

3. To identify the health needs of Travellers, including emerging issues, and facilitate dialogue

between health service providers and Traveller families to promote knowledge and

understanding among health services to make appropriate provision for Travellers.

4. To contribute and respond to policy initiatives which impact on Traveller health inequalities.

5. To contribute to the development of health education materials appropriate to the Traveller

community as required.

6. To ensure the specific health needs of Travellers are addressed.

7. To liaise and work with other relevant statutory, community and voluntary organisations as

appropriate.

8. To participate in internal structures as required.

9. To represent local at regional, national and other relevant forums.

10. Available to travel and work flexible hours when necessary.

11. Training and mentoring will be provided.

Requirements:

The successful candidate will:

 A good understanding of Traveller issues, particularly as related to Traveller health.

 A commitment to human rights and social justice and a commitment to work. from an anti-

racist and equality work perspective.

 Ability to work on own initiative as well as part of a team.

 Communication and interpersonal skills

 Be dependable and flexible; and hold a full license and access to transport.

This position is for 12 hours per week and is a fixed term of 6 months initially.

How to apply: Please send the complete application form and return to lee.davis@pavee.ie by

Friday 28th February; no late applications will be accepted. Interviews will take place the following

week. Contact Lee Davis lee.davis@pavee.ie /01-8780255 for further information.