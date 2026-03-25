Job Vacancy: Drug, Alcohol & Addiction Programme (DAAP) Coordinator

Pavee Point is looking to recruit a Drug Alcohol and Addiction Programme (DAAP) Coordinator. The coordinator will be responsible for developing and implementing the aims and objectives of the DAAP and developing responses and strategies to address the issue of drug use in the Traveller community.

This appointment will initially be for one year (full-time), renewable thereafter depending on funding.

Only applications using the Pavee Point Job Application Form will be considered and these should be submitted by April 13th 2026. Full details of the position, including how to apply are outlined in the Job Description.

Download: Job Description

Download: Job Application