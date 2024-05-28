Job Vacancy: Traveller Community Archivist

Are you a Traveller interested in Traveller histories and culture?

Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre is looking to recruit Traveller (s) to work on our archive project. This will involve learning about how to preserve and organise photographs, paper documents, sound recordings and other material in a collection.

You will get to work with a professional archivist and get on-the-job training. You will also bring your Traveller experience to the project and help develop ways of sharing the collection with the Traveller community.

To apply please complete the Pavee Point Application Form and return to Lee.davis@pavee.ie by 5.00pm Friday 21st of June.

Full job description found here.