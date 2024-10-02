Join us at National Demonstration: One Year of Israel’s Gaza Genocide – Sanctions Now!

To whom it may concern,

We are writing to you as a National Traveller Organisation who has been working to challenge racism and promote Traveller and Roma inclusion in Ireland since 1985.

This weekend Pavee Point, alongside other NGOs, will participate in the National Demonstration – One Year of Israel’s Gaza Genocide on Saturday 5th October at the Garden of Remembrance at 1pm.

Pavee Point abhors and condemns the genocide of the Palestinian people by the Isreali government. It is now more important than ever to stand in solidarity with Palestine as Israel intensifies its bombardment on innocent children, women and men, and is now targeting Lebanon too. We call on the Irish government to continue its strong support of Palestine and urge them to introduce sanctions on Israel and enact the Occupied Territories Bill.

Martin and Lynsey, Pavee Point Co-Directors