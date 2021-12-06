Pavee Point and the HSE have worked together to produce a number of resources that highlight how important it is, at this time, to keep children home from school if they have COVID19 symptoms. If children have symptoms – cough of any kind, a fever, change in taste or smell or shortness of breath – they should also get a PCR test. You can book this online or through your GP. Keeping children with symptoms home from school is an important step in stopping the spread of COVID`19 and helping to keep schools open. December 6, 2021 at 10:13 am Share via: