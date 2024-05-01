Keeping the May Day Tree Tradition Alive

Many Travellers keep up the ‘May Day Tree Tradition’ – where a tree is decorated to celebrate the coming of light and also to ward off bad luck and any dangers.
Here Kieran Joyce and Baby Sheila Reilly keep up the tradition of their great grandmother Sheila Reilly. Sheila sadly passed away earlier this year but would be so proud of her family keeping up traditions that she cherished so much.
In Pavee Point our staff also got outdoors to decorate our tree in celebration and in the hope of good fortune.