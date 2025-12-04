Launch of landmark National Traveller Research on Cancer 

A national co-designed study led by UCD in partnership with Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre and the HSE National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP), and supported by local Traveller organisations/Traveller Primary Health Care Projects around the country, was launched today during a meeting of the National Traveller Health Network. The report,

Cancer Awareness and Attitudes among the Traveller Community in Ireland

, presents the first national study on cancer awareness, attitudes and access to health services amongst Travellers in Ireland.