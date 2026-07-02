Launch of Louth Traveller Crisis Response Plan

This morning Geraldine McDonnell — Pavee Point Mental Health Community Development Worker — was in Monasterboice in Louth at the launch of the Louth Traveller Crisis Response Plan.

The Crisis Response Plan will give vital support to Travellers in Louth affected by sudden death, suicide and attempted suicide, addressing specific challenges faced in terms of racism and discrimination, poverty and poor health, unemployment, and bad or overcrowded housing.

Following a crisis, the Crisis Response Plan would be activated for a period of 4-6 weeks (or longer if needed) and provide Traveller families with quick, co-ordinated and culturally appropriate supports.

The landmark plan is a joint collaboration between the Drogheda and Dundalk Traveller Primary Health Care for Traveller Projects, Louth Traveller Movement, Louth Local Development and HSE Mental Health Services.

#TravellerHealth #TravellerMentalHealth #MindYourNuck