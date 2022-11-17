Home > News > Launch of National Traveller Health Action Plan
This launch will be taking place on Monday week and we are very hopeful this plan will have a significant positive impact on Traveller health inequalities. Travellers, local Traveller organisations, Traveller Primary Health Care Projects and others have all fought hard to lobby for an action plan to address Traveller health inequalities since the All Ireland Traveller Health Study in 2010.
We hope as many Travellers and Traveller organisations and projects as possible are at this launch at the Department of Health to welcome the publication of this plan and to keep the pressure up for actions to be carried out.
